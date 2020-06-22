(Bloomberg) -- White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, asked in a Fox News interview about the U.S. China trade deal and progress made on it, said that was “over.”

From the transcript:

Martha MacCallum, Fox News: You know, when -- do you think that the president sort of -- I mean, he obviously really wanted to hang onto this trade deal as much as possible. And he wanted them to make good on the promises, because there had been progress made on that trade deal, but given everything that’s happened and all the things you just listed, is that over?

Navarro: It’s over. Yes.

It’s unclear to what specifically Navarro is referring. Navarro is a noted China hawk and has been one of the sharpest voices in President Donald Trump’s ear urging a stiffer response toward Beijing.

Asian stocks and U.S. futures slid along with the yuan on the comment.

