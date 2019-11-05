(Bloomberg) -- House committees investigating President Donald Trump plan Tuesday to release transcripts of closed-door testimony from Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and former special envoy Kurt Volker.

Two administration officials were asked to testify Tuesday but aren’t expected to appear: Wells Griffith, senior director for international energy and environment at the National Security Council, and Michael Duffey, Office of Management and Budget associate director for national security programs.

White House Aide Doesn’t Appear for Hearing (9:34 a.m.)

Griffith has not arrived for his closed-door testimony and is not expected to, according to an official familiar with the actions of the three House committees leading the inquiry.

Duffey’s testimony is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, but White House officials have said that he won’t appear.

Key Events

Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, said she was warned by officials in the country that Rudy Giuliani was maneuvering against her and that the Ukrainian officials were concerned about getting dragged into U.S. politics, according to a transcript of her testimony released Monday.

The transcript from Michael McKinley, former senior adviser to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, shows he proposed publishing a statement of support for Yovanovitch after Trump’s criticism of her became public, but Pompeo didn’t put out the statement.

None of the four scheduled Trump administration witnesses appeared Monday to be deposed by House investigators. They are National Security Council attorney John Eisenberg; Robert Blair, aide to White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney; Michael Ellis, deputy legal adviser to the NSC; and Brian McCormack, an associate director at the Office of Management and Budget.

