(Bloomberg) -- The White House on Monday denounced Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida for signing a bill that allows the carrying of a concealed weapon without a permit.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, on Twitter, called his decision “shameful so soon after another tragic school shooting.”

DeSantis, a likely candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has made easing restrictions on firearms ownership a centerpiece of his legislative agenda.

A week ago, three children and three adults were fatally shot at a private elementary school in Nashville. The suspect, who was killed by the police, was armed with two assault-type rifles and a pistol, according to the authorities.

President Joe Biden said he intended to “expose” politicians standing in the way of new firearms laws.

DeSantis signed the legislation on Monday without issuing a statement. The National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action said on its website that NRA representatives had been present at the signing ceremony.

“With DeSantis’ signature, Floridians are no longer be required to obtain additional permissions from the government and pay additional fees to carry their firearm outside of their home,” the group said on the website, adding that “felons and other disqualified persons can still be punished under federal, state and local statutes for unlawful possession of a firearm.”

A DeSantis representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Jean-Pierre’s tweet.

The legislation was enacted as DeSantis has slipped behind former President Donald Trump in polls. On another front, Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger said the governor’s policies regarding the theme-park giant have been “not just anti-Florida, but anti-business.”

Iger spoke during the company’s annual meeting on Monday, responded to questions from investors about Disney’s political fight in Florida and its decision to oppose legislation that limits discussion of gender identity in schools.

“A company has a right to freedom of speech just like individuals do,” Iger said.

Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates gun-safety measures, is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP.

--With assistance from Nancy Cook.

