(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s White House sharply criticized an effort in Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature to limit discussions of gender and sexual identity in schools, saying the bill threatens to exacerbate high rates of mental health struggles among gay and transgender children.

The bill, which passed the state Senate’s education committee in a 6-3 vote Tuesday, tells school districts they can’t “encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels” or in a way that is not deemed “age-appropriate.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the legislation was an attack on safety and freedom.

“Conservative politicians in Florida rejected those basic values by advancing legislation that is designed to target and attack the kids who need the support the most, kids from the LGBTQI+ community who are already vulnerable to bullying,” she said.

The Florida measure is among bills around the country that advance the GOP-backed theory that schools have shifted leftward on the political spectrum, and that parents should have more say over the curriculum. In addition to curbing gender and sexual orientation discussions, measures discourage Covid-19 mitigation requirements and limit conversations involving race and the legacy of slavery.

Asked about the latest measure Tuesday, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said he hasn’t “looked into any particulars,” but he claimed he was concerned schools were teaching a “gender ideology.”

Echoing GOP talking points, DeSantis said the measure focused on keeping gender and sexual orientation discussions out of elementary schools, but the actual bill is much more vague about what is actually “age-appropriate.”

