(Bloomberg) -- The White House tried to quell the mix of fear and confusion that fell over New York City in recent days following a widespread public service announcement warning of nuclear attack preparedness.

“I do not believe that it was the result of any intelligence-sharing from the federal government to New York City that led to this,” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Wednesday on a flight to Israel. “I can't speak as to why they put it out at this point.”

Sullivan said the PSA was published on the city’s own accord, without direction from the White House.

The video, published by the city’s Department of Emergency Management on Monday, outlined three steps New Yorkers should take in case “the big one has hit.” It advises New Yorkers to get inside a building fast, move away from windows and remove soiled clothing. Then, it asks folks to stay tuned to the latest information from media and to stay inside until officials say it’s safe. “You’ve got this,” the host of the video reassures viewers.

The random-seeming timing of the video caught New Yorkers by surprise, prompting a slew of viral social media posts ranging from spoofs of the announcement to suggestions that political conspiracies are afoot.

When asked about the 1.5-minute spot, New York City Mayor Eric Adams defended the video’s release. “No, I don't think it was alarmist. I’m a big believer in ‘better safe than sorry,’” Adams said during an unrelated press briefing on Tuesday.

Adams said there were no “imminent threats to the city,” but that he backs the Emergency Management Department’s efforts to prepare the public for any emergencies. “This was right after the attacks in the Ukraine, and OEM took a very proactive step to say let’s be prepared. And it doesn’t mean just a nuclear attack, it’s any natural disaster.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.