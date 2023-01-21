(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, is preparing to leave his post in the coming weeks, a high-profile departure as the White House faces two years of a divided Congress and prepares for an expected reelection bid, people familiar with the matter said.

Klain has informed Biden of his plans to leave, but the timing of his exit remains fluid, according to the people familiar, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The White House declined comment.

Klain’s departure will immediately spur speculation about his successor, though it’s not yet clear who that would be. The White House chief of staff is among the most powerful figures in Washington, and plays a crucial role in shaping the president’s agenda, liaising with Congress and acting as a gatekeeper.

Biden’s campaign launch would also create a second vehicle to find new roles for some aides, allowing for a more gradual transition period for an administration that has seen very little turnover so far. The New York Times first reported his departure.

Klain is a longtime figure in Biden’s orbit, dating back to the 1980s, when he served as chief counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee that Biden chaired. Klain went on to serve as Biden’s chief of staff when he was vice president, then in other roles, including spearheading the Ebola response. Klain also served as chief of staff to then-Vice President Al Gore.

Biden picked Klain in the days after his 2020 election victory and at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, saying his experience left him uniquely suited for the demanding role.

Klain will have spent just over two years in the role. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, went through four chiefs in his single term. Former President Barack Obama had five over two terms.

