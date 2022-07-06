(Bloomberg) -- One of President Joe Biden’s top aides, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield, plans to leave the administration in coming weeks -- joining a raft of other departures ahead of the November midterms.

In addition to serving in the White House, Bedingfield worked as the deputy campaign manager for communications on Biden’s 2020 campaign and as his communications director when he served as the vice president.

Now, she wants to spend more time with her family and her husband, also a Biden White House alum, according to a White House official.

Bedingfield “has played a huge role in everything the President has achieved -- from his second term as Vice President, through the campaign, and since coming to the White House,” White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, said in a statement. “She will continue to remain a critical player in moving the Biden agenda forward from the outside.”

The White House did not indicate who would replace Bedingfield, whose departure leaves a large hole within a communications and press team that’s seen significant turnover in recent months, including the departure in May of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

