(Bloomberg) -- The White House took aim Sunday at former President Donald Trump for saying immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” portraying his comments as inflammatory fascist-style rhetoric that’s anathema to American democracy.

“Echoing the grotesque rhetoric of fascists and violent white supremacists and threatening to oppress those who disagree with the government are dangerous attacks on the dignity and rights of all Americans, on our democracy, and on public safety,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, made the comment Saturday at a campaign rally in Durham, New Hampshire, while criticizing what he portrays as uncontrolled immigration across the southern US border. “All over the world, they’re coming to our country — from Africa, from Asia — all over the world,” he said. “They’re pouring into our country.”

Trump used the same phrase in a post Saturday evening on his social media site Truth Social, saying that illegal immigration specifically is “poisoning the blood of our nation.”

Bates said in the White House response that President Joe Biden believes “our leaders have a responsibility to bring the country together around our shared values.”

