(Bloomberg) -- White House Counsel Donald F. McGahn has cooperated “extensively” in the ongoing special counsel investigation, and shared detailed accounts about key episodes related to the inquiry into whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice, the New York Times reported, citing 12 current and former White House officials, and others briefed on the matter.

McGahn gave at least three voluntary interviews, totaling 30 hours over last 9 months, and provided “clear view” of Trump’s time with the lawyer Shared details of instances that investigators would not have learned of otherwise Instances included Trump’s comments during firing of FBI Director James Comey, Trump’s attempts to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller

Not clear if Trump appreciates extent to which McGahn cooperated with special counsel

Through his lawyer, McGahn declined to comment to NYT; spokesman for special counsel’s office also declined to comment

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in statement to NYT: “The president and Don have a great relationship;” “He appreciates all the hard work he’s done, particularly his help and expertise with the judges, and the Supreme Court”

