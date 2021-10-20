(Bloomberg) -- The White House outlined its Covid-19 plan to vaccinate younger children which would focus on smaller doses administered with smaller needles if the shots are authorized by regulators.

“We are ready when FDA/CDC approve COVID vaccinations for kids 5-11,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said Wednesday via Twitter ahead of a planned White House briefing on the plan.

The vaccination campaign for kids would differ from the one targeting adults and children 12 and older in that it will enlist pediatricians to work with parents, rather than utilizing mass inoculation sites. The vials and needles used to administer doses also will be smaller, the White House said. The shots will come in 10-dose vials in cartons of 10 vials each that can stored for up to 10 weeks at standard refrigeration temperatures and 6 months at ultracold temperatures.

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration ahead of an advisory panel meeting set for Oct. 26 that could help pave the way for kids ages 5 to 11 could get a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as the first week in November.

