(Bloomberg) -- The White House is giving the Federal Reserve leeway to raise interest rates to tame inflation, a day after Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren warned the central bank’s actions could tip the US economy into a recession.

“We don’t want to step on what the Federal Reserve is going to do. Our goal is to keep bringing down inflation without sacrificing the historic and life-changing economic gains that we’ve seen this country has made over the last 18 months,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday.

Amid polling indicating inflation is a major political liability for Democrats, President Joe Biden has sought to highlight the Fed’s role in tamping down cost increases.

In a speech on Friday from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the Fed would continue an aggressive series of interest rate hikes until inflation was under control, despite the potential pain it might cause consumers and businesses. Those comments sent US stocks down again Monday, adding to the rout that started Friday.

Warren criticized the Fed’s play book during an interview Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” arguing that increasing interest rates could cause job losses.

“Do you know what’s worse than high prices and a strong economy?” Warren said. “It’s high prices and millions of people out of work. I’m very worried that the Fed is going to tip the economy into recession.”

Jean-Pierre cited data from last week showing prices coming down nationwide, along with an increase in personal income as positive economic indicators but added that the administration “has more work to do.”

“We know that there are families and Americans who are still feeling the pain,” she added.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told Bloomberg Television last week that the economy has to weaken before inflation starts to move down -- and that such a shift would typically require the Fed to hold rates at higher levels for 18 months to two years.

