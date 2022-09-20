(Bloomberg) -- The White House is coordinating with state and local officials in Delaware amid reports that a plane used to transport undocumented migrants to Martha’s Vineyard earlier this month would travel from Texas to President Joe Biden’s home state.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the administration had “received word” about the flight, but that the notice did not come from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed the plane was expected to depart Texas and stop in Florida, before proceeding to Delaware.

“We are coordinating closely with state officials and local service providers who are prepared to welcome these families in an orderly manner as they pursue their asylum claims,” Jean-Pierre said.

Asked about the plans to send migrants to Delaware, Biden said DeSantis “should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline.”

Republican governors in Florida and Texas have stepped up efforts to send migrants from border communities to liberal enclaves. In addition to the flight last week to Martha’s Vineyard, buses of migrants were unloaded outside Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington.

Read more: Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Flights Face Texas Sheriff’s Probe

Democratic leaders have criticized the journeys as political stunts that hurt vulnerable immigrants who are being left in locations without the infrastructure to provide them support, often under false pretenses.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, a San Antonio Democrat, said this week he was investigating if laws were broken in the flight from his city to the vacation island off the coast of Massachusetts.

“This is a political stunt,” Jean-Pierre said Tuesday, adding that she believed DeSantis was attempting “to create chaos and use immigrants fleeing communism as political pawns.”

“It’s about creating political theater for him,” she said. “It’s not about getting to a solution.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.