(Bloomberg) -- White House economic aide Brian Deese argued President Biden’s tax and spending legislation would lower costs for families at a time of “high” inflation, as the massive package makes its way to the U.S. Senate.

“There’s no question inflation is high and it’s affecting American consumers and it’s affecting their outlook, but that’s actually why we need to move on this Build Back Better bill right now,” said Deese, who declined to provide clarity on when Biden will announce his nomination for Federal Reserve chair.|

Deese cited administration estimates that the House-passed bill would cut the budget deficit by $112 billion over a decade and trillions over 20 years. Some outside groups and Republicans have criticized those numbers and noted many of the spending provisions and tax cuts expire early while the tax hikes on high-earners and corporations don’t.

“It will cut costs for families almost immediately,” Deese said on “Fox News Sunday.” He cited provisions to help reduce their costs for child care, health care and prescription drugs, among others.

On the Fed decision, Deese said Biden “has been spending a lot of time” on the issue and cited multiple openings at the central bank that need to be filled, but said he would leave it to Biden to announce.

Inflation Question

Deese said the social-spending bill would set a new standard for legislation to have to account for what a future Congress would do. Biden would want any extensions to avoid adding to the deficit, he said.

“A future Congress will have the choice of whether to extend those or not,” he said.

He also argued that because the bill doesn’t add to the deficit, it won’t increase aggregate demand in the economy or inflation pressures, citing outside analysts. In addition, child care and elder care assistance would help more people, particularly women, join the work force, he said.

Deese said the administration has “broad agreement” on provisions that would lower costs for families and restructure the tax code so corporations can’t avoid paying taxes.

On the Fed decision, Deese said Biden has spent a lot of time on that issue, and noted there are multiple openings he needs to nominate people for, but said he would leave it to Biden to announce.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.