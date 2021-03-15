(Bloomberg) -- The White House sees a “long list” of urgent and important needs for the next economic package focusing on U.S. infrastructure as well as addressing climate change, according to an economic adviser.

The next proposal will include infrastructure, “broadly defined,” Heather Boushey, a member of President Joe Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, said Monday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “There is a long list of things that we need to invest in,” including the power grid and a plan to bolster child and elder care, she said.

The plan will also cover ways to pay for long-term measures, Boushey said, echoing Biden’s stance. “There’s a lot of room to think about what kind of revenue we can raise,” she said.

Read more: Biden Eyes First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 in Next Economic Plan

