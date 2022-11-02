(Bloomberg) -- The White House hasn’t decided whether it would pay $8 a month to maintain verification of its Twitter Inc. accounts.

“I don’t believe it’s an issue that made it to the president’s desk yet, not a conversation that the president is aware of,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. “That’s something for the president that we need to talk to the president about.”

Jean-Pierre also sidestepped a question about Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform and what impact it was having on political discourse. Musk has been held up as a champion of free speech by conservatives.

Read more: Musk Says Twitter Will Verify People for $8 a Month

President Joe Biden has long bristled at Musk, who runs Tesla Inc. and that has historically opposed unionazation. Biden instead has championed automakers whose workforces are unionized.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.