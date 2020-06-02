(Bloomberg) -- The Senate confirmed White House lawyer Brian Miller to be the watchdog overseeing trillions of dollars in federal loans and grants being provided to boost the U.S. economy reeling from the global pandemic.

As special inspector general for pandemic recovery, Miller will lead oversight of money going from the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve to airlines, national security companies and other companies seeking low-interest loans.

He was confirmed 51-40. Miller is expected to be sworn in Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the plan.

Miller, who served as a White House lawyer and participated in President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense, has said he won’t be influenced by his former boss, who has demoted or removed several inspectors general whose work the president didn’t like.

During his confirmation hearing, Miller said he had shown his independence in the past, including through aggressive investigations as inspector general at the General Services Administration during President George W. Bush’s administration.

“If the president removes me, he removes me,” Miller said. “If I am unable to do my job, I will resign.”

