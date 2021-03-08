(Bloomberg) -- The White House moved an event celebrating Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co.’s collaboration on a coronavirus vaccine after the original host -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -- came under fire for federal contracts that drained the government’s budget for its stockpile of medical supplies.

President Joe Biden will now host the event at the White House, according to guidance released Sunday, reversing the plan announced last week to hold the festivities at Emergent in Baltimore. A White House official declined to comment on the reason for the venue change.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that the federal government over the past decade had spent nearly half of its budget for the Strategic National Stockpile on contracts with Emergent for the company’s anthrax vaccines.

That included $626 million last year, as the Trump administration said the stockpile was depleted of basic supplies like protective equipment needed as the coronavirus pandemic surged throughout the country, according to the Times. Emergent executives lobbied to keep the lucrative anthrax vaccine contracts, which federal officials prioritized over planned purchases for items like N95 respirators, according to the report.

Emergent is now working to help companies, including Johnson & Johnson, produce the coronavirus vaccine, and Biden intended the event to highlight efforts to accelerate U.S. vaccine production through the collaboration agreement his administration helped broker. The chief executives of both J&J and Merck are expected to attend the event at the White House.

Biden officials say they believe that thanks to the joint effort, the U.S. expects to receive all or nearly all of its 100 million-dose order from J&J by the end of May. Biden has said his administration will have enough doses for every American adult within that timeframe, though actual vaccinations will likely take longer.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.