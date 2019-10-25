White House Official to Appear If Subpoenaed: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- Impeachment investigators won’t hear testimony Friday on President Donald Trump’s interactions with Ukraine because the House is adjourned for Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings’s funeral.

On Saturday, Philip Reeker, the acting assistant secretary of state of European and Eurasian affairs, is scheduled to appear.

Here are the latest developments:

White House Official to Appear If Subpoenaed (10:32 a.m.)

The lawyer for Timothy Morrison, senior director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council, said he’ll testify to the House committees if he receives a subpoena. He is scheduled to testify next Thursday, Oct. 31.

“If subpoenaed, Mr. Morrison plans to appear for his deposition. We will not be commenting on what he will say to the committees,” attorney Barbara Van Gelder said. Some witnesses who are current government officials have testified under so-called friendly subpoenas from House investigators.

In his position at the NSC, Morrison replaced Fiona Hill, who already testified before the committees.

Morrison’s name appeared more than a dozen times in the opening statement by William Taylor, the current envoy to Ukraine, who said Morrison provided many of the briefings he got of interactions between administration officials and the Ukrainians.

Taylor testified that Morrison described a “sinking feeling” after one phone call between Trump and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, in which Trump insisted that Ukraine publicly announce an investigation of Joe Biden and the 2016 election.

Key Events

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, a Republican, called the investigation “illegitimate” and introduced a resolution calling on the House to vote to start a formal impeachment inquiry before proceeding any further. It also asks Democrats to let Trump call witnesses on his behalf and allow minority Republicans to issue subpoenas in the inquiry.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has serious questions to answer in the impeachment inquiry and said “maybe he’s complicit” in Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to probe Joe Biden and his son.

The top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, Jim Jordan, asked Reeker of the State Department to reschedule his testimony from Saturday to a weekday so more lawmakers will be able to attend.

To contact the reporters on this story: Jordan Fabian in Washington at jfabian6@bloomberg.net;Billy House in Washington at bhouse5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Laurie Asséo

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.