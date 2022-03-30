(Bloomberg) -- The White House on Wednesday downplayed signals in the Treasury market that some interpret as a sign of a looming recession, saying many U.S. economic indicators have strengthened.

Two-year Treasury yields surpassed 10-year ones on Tuesday, marking a so-called inversion of the yield curve, in the first such instance since 2019. Inverted yield curves have preceded most recessions in the past, and the latest move has ignited a debate among investors and economists over whether an economic slump is now in the offing.

“All signs are that this is a strong economy and the probability of a recession within the next year is not particularly elevated,” White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said in a briefing Wednesday, citing remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell earlier this month.

“While historically this has been one indicator, it is far from the only one, and many of the other fundamentals that we look at to assess where we are economically are incredibly strong and getting stronger,” she added.

Investors usually demand higher rates for money in longer-dated bonds, making yield-curve inversions an anomaly. Inversions can happen when the Fed is driving up short-term rates to levels that investors don’t think will be sustainable for the long run or that will cause the economy to weaken over time.

In an interview last week, before the yield-curve inversion, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she expects the U.S. economy to remain resilient as higher energy and commodity costs, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, dent the outlook for global growth.

She cited the nation’s “immensely strong job market,” and said that the “typical American family” is in “good shape.”

Similar to the previous broad yield-curve inversion in 2019, concern has been mounting that Fed policy tightening will weigh on consumer spending and business activity. Unlike the last occurrence though, the central bank is battling the quickest inflation in a generation. That’s fueling speculation that circumstances will require a more drastic adjustment in policy rates, with more harmful consequences.

Fed policy makers and some bond-market strategists have cautioned against reading too much into the current yield inversions.

