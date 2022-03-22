(Bloomberg) -- White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and will no longer travel with President Joe Biden to Europe, she said.

Biden tested negative on Tuesday and is not considered a close contact to Psaki, the spokeswoman said in a statement. Biden is scheduled to depart Wednesday for meetings with U.S. allies in Brussels and Warsaw regarding the war in Ukraine.

Psaki, who is vaccinated, previously tested positive for the virus in October.

