(Bloomberg) -- The White House released a summary of an April call between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, part of an effort to demonstrate that the president’s interactions with the country’s government don’t merit impeachment.

The new record documents a telephone conversation that took place immediately after Zelenskiy was elected president, and the White House said it shows that nothing irregular took place.

The U.S. House is conducting an inquiry into whether Trump abused his power by withholding military aid and a White House meeting from Zelenskiy to try to force him to investigate a rival of the president, former Vice President Joe Biden as well as his son Hunter.

An earlier memorandum the White House released documenting a July 25 call with Zelenskiy showed that Trump asked him to “do us a favor” after the Ukrainian leader inquired about obtaining more U.S. military equipment, including anti-tank missiles.

Trump then asked for investigations of discredited allegations that Ukrainians interfered in the 2016 American election on behalf of Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton, and that Joe Biden sought to squelch a Ukrainian investigation of a company connected to Hunter Biden.

Trump has repeatedly said the July 25 call was “perfect” and has denied any wrongdoing. He said earlier this week he would release what he called a “transcript” of his April call with Zelenskiy.

The White House released the memorandum of the earlier call a day after the House held its first public hearing in the impeachment inquiry.

