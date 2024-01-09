(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration ordered Cabinet members to notify the White House if they’re forced to delegate authorities, after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin waited four days to tell senior officials he’d been hospitalized last week.

The order from White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients said Cabinet members should notify the White House “when agencies anticipate or are preparing for a delegation of authority and again when the delegation occurs,” according to a memo sent to all Cabinet secretaries on Tuesday.

That memo also announced a review of existing delegation protocols, and told secretaries to submit their plans by the end of the week. It said such delegations must be issued when Cabinet members are unreachable or are “undergoing hospitalization or a medical procedure requiring general anesthesia.”

Zients’s order didn’t mention Austin by name but the confusion surrounding his hospitalization on New Year’s Day was the reason for it. Austin provoked frustration and concern at the White House for failing to tell President Joe Biden, the National Security Council or even some of his most trusted aides that he had been hospitalized.

The Pentagon revealed on Jan. 5 that Austin, who has a reputation for protecting his privacy, had been hospitalized in intensive after suffering complications from an elective procedure. He later vowed to do a better job informing the public but still hasn’t disclosed the nature of the illness. He remained hospitalized on Tuesday though he’s been moved out of intensive care.

Biden has said he retains confidence in Austin and doesn’t want him to resign, according to people familiar with his thinking.

Austin’s handling of his hospitalization provoked an outcry in Congress, with some Republicans calling for him to step down. Even many Democrats have said he handled the matter poorly and have demanded greater transparency around his illness.

