(Bloomberg) -- The White House condemned former President Donald Trump’s criticisms of American Jews as “antisemitic” and “insulting” to both them and Israel.

Trump on Sunday posted a message on his Truth Social account accusing Jews of being ungrateful to him despite his supportive actions toward Israel. His post played on an antisemitic trope that American Jews have a stronger loyalty to Israel than to the US.

“Donald Trump’s comments were antisemitic, as you all know, and insulting, both to Jews and to our Israeli allies,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday.

“For years now, Donald Trump has aligned with extremist and antisemitic figures. And it should be called out,” she added.

During his presidency, Trump focused much of his Mideast policy on backing the Israeli government’s positions on Palestinian territories, including by relocating the US Embassy to Jerusalem. Evangelical Christians, who account for much of the Republican Party’s overall support for Israel, are a key part of his coalition.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than people of the Jewish faith,” Trump wrote. “Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel -- Before it is too late!”

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called Trump’s comments “insulting and disgusting.”

Trump as president repeatedly took aim at American Jews, most of whom tend to support Democrats at the ballot box, expressing bewilderment at why more did not back him in light of his positions on Israel.

In 2019, Trump drew widespread backlash when he said that Jews are being “disloyal” to themselves and Israel when they cast votes for Democrats. He suggested US Jews have a dual loyalty with Israel when he referred to it as “your country” during remarks at a 2018 White House Hanukkah reception.

Jean-Pierre also criticized Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, for tweeting earlier this month he wanted to go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE,” an apparent reference to the US defense readiness system. Ye has spoken favorably about Trump in the past, appearing with him at the White House, and has agreed to purchase the social networking site Parler that is popular with conservatives.

Ye’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked after his post.

“We are going to continue to condemn that type of language because at the end of the day, it is disgusting,” Jean-Pierre said.

