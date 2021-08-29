(Bloomberg) --

U.S. public health advisers meet Monday to discuss Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, with the White House eager to start a nationwide rollout by Sept. 20. Anthony Fauci said health officials have a working schedule of eight months from full vaccination, though he left the door open to a quicker pace that President Joe Biden has raised.

A third dose appeared to curb a delta-led surge in cases and prevent severe disease in a study in Israel, the first country to offer boosters to seniors. Israel told health-care providers to prepare to offer shots to people 12 years and older, starting Monday.

Protests against pandemic restrictions resumed in Berlin as a German state considered banning the unvaccinated from restaurants and concerts. Scotland reported record cases. A senior Chinese official rejected a U.S. report accusing China of stonewalling investigation into the virus’s origins.

Third Shot Effective Against Delta, Israeli Study Shows (7:06 a.m. HK)

A third Covid vaccination appeared to curb a delta-led surge in cases and prevent severe disease in a study in Israel, the first country to offer boosters to seniors.

Twelve days or more after a booster dose of vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its partner BioNTech SE, the risk of a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection decreased 11.4-fold relative to people given only two shots, researchers from Israel’s ministry of health and key medical institutes found. A third dose was associated with at least a 10-fold decreased risk of severe illness, according to research released Friday.

The more-infectious delta variant of the coronavirus has led to a resurgence of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in many countries, including Israel, prompting plans to administer extra doses to those already immunized. On July 30, Israel became the first nation to make a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available to all people 60 or older who were vaccinated at least five months earlier.

Foreign Substances Found in Moderna Vial in Japan (7:02 a.m. HK)

Japan’s Gunma prefecture said on Sunday that foreign substances were found in a Moderna vaccine vial at a vaccination center. Inoculations were temporarily suspended, but were soon resumed using other lots. No health issues were detected at the site.

The prefecture reported the incident to the nation’s health ministry as well as to Takeda, which is in pact with Moderna over the vaccine supply. A total of 4,575 shots were administered from the lot in question.

L.A. Patients Trending Younger (6:10 a.m. HK)

Covid-19 hospital patients in Los Angeles County are trending younger, with a median age of 51 among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing county health data.

The median age of vaccinated people who are hospitalized is 66, the newspaper said. The data also show that even healthy people who are unvaccinated are more likely to hospitalized than vaccinated people generally.

Vaccinated Alaska Teachers Get Special Leave (5:44 p.m. NY)

Anchorage, Alaska is offering 10 days’ additional sick leave for vaccinated teachers who contract Covid-19 but offer no special leave for unvaccinated teachers who contract the virus, the Anchorage News reported.

There is no vaccine mandate for teachers. Masks are required inside city school buildings.

McConnell Takes Aim at Vaccine Doubters (2:57 p.m. NY)

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the U.S. Senate, urged Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, saying people who doubt that vaccination works are wrong.

“If we could keep saying that over and over and over again, I think that’s the key to this,” McConnell said on “Fox News Sunday.” “This is a crisis among unvaccinated Americans who seem to be reluctant to believe that vaccination works. It does.”

McConnell has repeatedly called on people in the U.S. to get vaccinated and expressed surprise at resistance to immunization among parts of the population. Data show some of the lowest vaccination rates are in Republican-leaning areas.

Gottlieb Warns on School Spread (2:10 p.m. NY)

Covid-19 is spreading widely through schools in the U.S. South, and schools now about to open should keep in place measures to stop similar outbreaks, Scott Gottlieb, former head of the Food and Drug Administration, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“We have to throw everything we can at this challenge of trying to keep the infection from becoming epidemic in the school setting,” he said. “This delta variant is very contagious. It spreads easily in that environment.”

Gottlieb, who sits on Pfizer’s board of directors, said the company will request authorization for vaccinating children ages 5-11 as soon as October, for potential approval by early winter.

Scotland Hits Record Cases (1:29 p.m. NY)

Scotland reported a record 7,113 new cases Sunday, only days after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned that restrictions on movement and social interaction could be reimposed if infections don’t drop.

Cases have soared since most restrictions were lifted on Aug. 9 and Scottish pupils returned to school. At the start of the month new cases were averaging less than 1,000 a day. The latest Scottish numbers don’t bode well for the rest of the U.K., with the bulk of school pupils in England preparing to return early next month.

Louisiana Hospitals Brace for Hurricane Ida (1:26 p.m. NY)

Hurricane Ida comes at a difficult moment for Louisiana, with the hospitals “being so full of Covid patients,” Governor John Bel Edwards said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “We’ve got about 20,450 patients now and that’s an addition to all the other patients who are in the hospitals as well,” Edwards said. “This is going to be a big challenge for us.”Governor Edwards has earlier said evacuation of hospitals in threatened areas is impractical because there’s no place to bring the Covid-19 patients to.

Fauci Open to Faster Timetable for Boosters (1:21 p.m. NY)

Anthony Fauci said the door is open to administering booster shots in the U.S. sooner than eight months after a completed Covid-19 vaccination, a possibility President Joe Biden has raised.

“We’re still planning on eight months. That was the calculation we made,” Fauci, Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. However, “we’re totally open to any variation in that based on the data,” he added.

Fauci also said he favors requiring shots for schoolchildren as “a good idea” for the U.S., where only people 12 years and older are eligible for vaccination.

White House Rushes to Booster Doses as CDC Advisers Bide Time (8:30 a.m. NY)

U.S. public-health advisers are moving slowly toward considering the nationwide plan for booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines to ward off the fast-spreading delta variant, even as the Biden administration seeks a Sept. 20 kickoff.

While the booster plan laid out earlier this month had targeted individuals who received their last shot at least eight months ago, President Joe Biden said Friday that Americans may get their added vaccinations even faster -- just five months after finishing their standard immunization. The White House quickly clarified its stance, saying that the plan hasn’t changed, but Biden’s interest in a rapid rollout is clear.

Israel to Expand Booster to Age 12 and Above (8:11 a.m. NY)

Israel Health Ministry told health-service providers to prepare to expand the coronavirus-vaccine booster drive to everyone from the age of 12 and above, beginning Monday, Channel 13 reports. Israel began a booster drive this month with 60-year-olds and above and has gradually lowered the minimum age to 30

Chinese Official Rejects U.S. Allegations on Virus Probe (7:45 a.m. NY)

A senior Chinese health official rejected a U.S. report accusing China of stonewalling an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. China opposes the politicization of tracing the origins of the virus or using the subject as a tool to shift blame, according to Zeng Yixin, vice head of National Health Commission.

The U.S. should treat origins tracing as a “scientific matter” and support scientists in various countries who are seeking answers on how the virus started, Zeng said in a statement posted on the commission’s WeChat account. He reiterated that the Chinese government fully supports virus-tracing work based on open, transparent, scientific and cooperative principles.

Abu Dhabi Makes Booster Mandatory for Sinopharm (6:21 a.m. NY)

Abu Dhabi has made booster doses mandatory for people who were inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine.

Abu Dhabi’s media office didn’t say if the requirements would apply to the six other emirates, including Dubai, that make up the UAE. Abu Dhabi currently restricts access to some public spaces to people who have been fully vaccinated, and those who fail to get booster shots by Sept. 20 will no longer be able to enter these places.

Russia Reports Fewest Cases in Five Days (5:30 p.m. HK)

Russia reported 19,286 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, the lowest in the past five days, according to the government’s virus response center. Total cases have reached 6.88 million. The country has recorded more than 790 deaths in each of the past six days, with the seven-day average hitting a high of 799.

As children return to schools next week, officials in Moscow plan to hold in-person classes. More than 80% of city teachers are vaccinated, Tass news service reported on Sunday, citing the capital’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, in a TV interview.

German State May Ban Unvaccinated From Restaurants (4:56 p.m. HK)

The German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg is considering banning unvaccinated people from restaurants and concerts as pressure grows on authorities to act, according to a report in the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

Infections have been rising steadily in recent weeks, but authorities have vowed not to reimpose widespread lockdown restrictions. Instead they are looking to target unvaccinated people to encourage more Germans to get Covid-19 shots.

Immunizations have leveled off with some 60% of the population fully inoculated. On Sunday, infections rose to 74.1 per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the highest level since mid-May.

On Sunday, protests against pandemic restrictions continued in Berlin. On Saturday, more than 100 people were detained, according to Tagesspiegel.

Switzerland Warns of Terror Attacks on Vaccine Sites (3:25 p.m. HK)

Switzerland’s Federal Intelligence Service is warning of potential terrorist attacks on coronavirus vaccine infrastructure including vaccination centers, transport and manufacturing facilities, newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported.

The NDB is concerned about attacks from jihadist groups, the newspaper reported. So far, there are no tangible indications of planned attacks, according to the NDB.

