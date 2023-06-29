White House Says Biden Using CPAP Machine to Get Better, More Sleep

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden in the past several weeks started using a CPAP machine to treat sleep apnea and improve his sleep, but is not suffering from broader health problems, the White House said.

“It was something that was done within the last couple of weeks,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday aboard Air Force One. “What it allows, which is I think really important for the president, is to make sure he’s getting as much sleep as he can.”

The comments shed new light on Biden’s use of the machine, which is commonly used by people who have sleep apnea but nonetheless raised fresh concerns about the 80-year-old president’s health and well-being.

The White House had not disclosed the treatment, and only confirmed Biden’s use of it after Bloomberg reported it. Biden shared his history of sleep apnea in 2008 and has done so in subsequent medical reports. But the condition wasn’t mentioned in memos from his doctor following two annual physicals since he took office.

Biden’s physician reports are “more comprehensive and extensive than any other president,” Jean-Pierre said. “We’ve been pretty transparent about that.”

“I’m not going to get into how the president is feeling,” she said when asked what triggered the decision to use the CPAP. “What I can say is one of the important things is getting better sleep. I think all of us can understand that, how important that can be.”

Sleep apnea can cause daytime sleepiness, dry mouth, headaches, decreased libido, and frequent waking during the night to urinate, according to the US National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. It can lead to loud snoring and gasping for air during sleep.

A CPAP machine, typically used at night, helps open airways. The face gear, which can have multiple straps, left indentations on the president’s face that have been visible at appearances this week.

Polling has shown Biden’s age and fitness have been one of the biggest liabilities as he seeks reelection.

Air Force One Stairs

Biden in the last month has used a lower set of stairs to board Air Force One that are more stable and require a shorter walk to the plane than the traditional, higher staircase. Biden has stumbled on the taller stairs before, and also tripped over a sandbag at the Air Force Academy, which led to speculation the change was to prevent more falls.

Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the switch but defended his overall health and well-being, pointing to his trip in February to Ukraine as a sign of his vigor.

“You guys see the president every day,” she said. “When you speak to mobility, the president always says watch him.”

