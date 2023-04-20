(Bloomberg) -- The White House accused House Republicans of “holding the American economy hostage” with their proposal tying a debt ceiling increase to budget cuts, intensifying the discord between President Joe Biden and the lawmakers as a crucial deadline approaches.

“MAGA House Republicans are holding the American economy hostage in order to take a hatchet to programs Americans rely on every day to make ends meet,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Thursday, using an abbreviation for former President Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy presented a plan that would decrease discretionary spending by $130 billion and increase the US debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion.

He called for the climate and health-care legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act, passed last year, to be repealed and for Biden’s legally-troubled student-debt relief plan to be nullified.

“Every House Republican who votes for this bill is voting to cut education, veterans medical care, cancer research, meals on wheels, food safety, and law enforcement,” Jean-Pierre added. “To take health care away from millions of Americans and threaten food assistance for hundreds of thousands of older people. To increase energy bills and raise taxes for hard-working families.”

Republicans have refused to increase the US debt without major concessions, and Biden has called that demand non-negotiable. Even if McCarthy’s proposal were approved by the House, the Democratic-controlled Senate would refuse to consider it.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Tuesday warned that, due to declining tax receipts, the date for a US default could be closer to June — rather than August, as some economists have predicted.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen set an early June deadline earlier this year for “extraordinary measures” to temporarily avoid a default to run out.

McCarthy promised the more conservative members of the narrow House Republican majority that he would demands for large spending cuts part of any agreement to raise the debt ceiling.

At nearly the same time McCarthy detailed his proposal on the House floor, Biden delivered a speech at a union facility in Maryland decrying Republicans’ effort to hinge raising the debt limit on federal spending negotiations, two matters he said should be separate.

