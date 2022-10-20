(Bloomberg) -- The White House accused Tehran of sending trainers and technicians to Crimea to support Russian attacks on Ukraine with Iranian-made drones, and pledged to interrupt further Iranian aid for Russian forces.

“Today, we can confirm that Russian military personnel that are based in Crimea have been piloting Iranian UAVs,” John Kirby, a spokesman for the US National Security Council, said in a briefing for reporters.

He said that Iranian advisers are helping Russian pilots based in Crimea to operate the drones. Russian forces initially had trouble using Iranian drones, so the Islamic Republic “decided to move in some trainers and some technical support to help the Russians use them with better lethality,” he said.

Kirby said the US would consider new sanctions against Iran over the weapons transfers as well as additional air defenses for Ukraine to shoot down the drones.

Both Russia and Iran are lying about the source of drones the Kremlin has deployed against Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, the capital, Kirby said. The US, he said, is concerned that Russia and Iran will expand their military cooperation to include additional weapons systems.

“In light of Russia’s ongoing supply shortages, we’re concerned that Russia may try to acquire advanced conventional weapons from Iran such as surface-to-surface missiles,” he said. “We’re going to make it harder for Iran to sell these weapons to Russia.”

