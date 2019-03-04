(Bloomberg) -- The White House said Monday it had received a sweeping request for documents from the House Judiciary Committee chairman, and that the demand would be reviewed by lawyers.

“The House Judiciary Committee’s letter has been received by the White House,” Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “The Counsel’s Office and relevant White House officials will review it and respond at the appropriate time.”

The Judiciary chairman, Democrat Jerrold Nadler of New York, said Sunday that he would demand documents from more than 60 people and entities related to President Donald Trump, including the White House, the Trump Organization and the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. Nadler’s committee would hold potential hearings on Trump’s impeachment, should Democrats decide on such a step.

Nadler said he’s aggressively investigating whether there’s evidence of any wrongdoing by the president, including obstruction of justice or an undermining of the rule of law. He drew a distinction between his work and impeachment in an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

“We do not now have the evidence all sorted out and everything to do -- to do an impeachment,” he said.

