(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is taking aim at major meat packers, saying they’ve squeezed consumers and farmers while recording record profits.

In a blog post published Wednesday, three senior economic aides to President Joe Biden said consolidation in beef, pork, and poultry processing has raised prices and hurt consumers.

“The meat-processors are generating record profits during the pandemic, at the expense of consumers, farmers, and ranchers,” the blog authors, including National Economic Council Director Brian Deese. “Absent this corporate consolidation, prices would be lower for consumers and fairer for farmers and ranchers.”

Price increases for those meats make up half of the rise in food prices since late 2020, they said, fueling inflation that has generated political pressure on Biden. The administration is pressing Congress to make cattle markets more transparent.

The Justice Department is investigating big meatpacking companies to determine whether they are violating antitrust laws. The probe started in the last year of the Trump administration, and the Biden administration is pushing forward, with plans to issue additional civil investigative demands, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Separately, the department is conducting a criminal investigation of price-fixing by chicken producers. The investigation has led to criminal charges against companies and executives, including Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. and its former chief executive officer. Tyson Foods Inc. has said it’s cooperating in the probe.

Deese and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack are scheduled to take part in a press briefing at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

Cattle producers are seething over a surge in retail beef prices this year that has resulted in little improvement in the payments they receive for livestock, repeating a pattern during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic. They argue that the four companies that control more than 80% of U.S. beef processing are abusing their market power.

Beefpackers, meanwhile, have been earning record profits. Tyson, the largest U.S. meat company by sales, said its beef segment had a record profit margin of 16% during the first nine months of its fiscal 2021.

More restaurants are reopening and resuming purchases while sales for consumers cooking at home have remained elevated. Meanwhile, U.S. cattle supplies have been relatively abundant and meat plants have struggled to find enough workers to staff slaughterhouses -- a bottleneck that critics say depresses cattle prices.

Vilsack earlier this year announced plans to propose new regulations to provide livestock and poultry producers greater protection in their dealings with meatpackers. Two bills have been introduced in Congress to require more transparency in pricing and terms of cattle purchases, in the hope it will give producers more leverage in transactions.

