(Bloomberg) -- The White House said there’s no reason Beijing should retaliate against the US and other nations that have imposed Covid restrictions on its travelers, saying the moves were justified on public health grounds as China experiences a surge in cases.

“There’s no cause for retaliation here. Just because countries around the world are taking prudent health measures to protect their citizens, that’s what you’re seeing from us and others,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday in a briefing.

“This decision is based on public health and science,” she said. “This is coming from our experts here and other countries.”

Earlier: China Vows to Hit Back at Nations Imposing Covid Travel Curbs

The US, Japan and other countries will require travelers from China to show a negative test before entering. The new US restrictions take effect Thursday. China has said it would hit back at nations that impose new rules on its travelers, dismissing the measures as “political goals.”

“We believe that some countries’ entry restrictions targeting only China lack scientific basis and some excessive measures are unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said earlier Tuesday at a briefing in Beijing.

China is seeing Covid cases soar after the country abandoned its strict “Covid Zero” protocols, letting the virus run rampant. The US has also raised concerns about the transparency of China’s data on the spread of the virus.

“The World Health Organization is calling on China to release more data which is vital to identify any potential variants,” said Jean-Pierre. “Again, there is no need for retaliation. This is something that all of us, other countries are doing to make sure that we are protecting our citizens here.”

