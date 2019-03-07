White House Says No Dispute With FDA Chief Gottlieb Before Exit

(Bloomberg) -- The White House didn’t have a dispute with departing Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb before his surprise resignation this week, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said in an interview Thursday.

“His service here was greatly appreciated and he leaves on only the best of terms,’’ Mulvaney said in an interview with Bloomberg. “I’m not aware of any policy dispute in the administration regarding Dr. Gottlieb.’’

