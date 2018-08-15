White House Says Turkey’s Tariffs on U.S. Goods Are ‘Wrong Direction’

(Bloomberg) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday that new tariffs Turkey announced on U.S. goods are “regrettable” and “a step in the wrong direction.”

Turkey has slapped an additional tax on imports of a broad range of American goods, the latest escalation in a standoff that’s brought ties between the two NATO allies to a breaking point.

A calculation by Bloomberg shows the items listed in the decree accounted for $1 billion of imports last year, similar to the amount of Turkish steel and aluminum exports that were subjected to higher tariffs by President Donald Trump last week.

The decision follows President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call on Tuesday for a boycott of U.S. electronics including Apple Inc.’s iPhones to retaliate for the Trump administration’s punitive actions over the past few weeks to pressure Turkey into releasing an an evangelical Christian minister.

