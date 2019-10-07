(Bloomberg) -- U.S. forces won’t stand in the way of a looming Turkish military advance into northern Syria, the White House said in a statement late Sunday night.

President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke Sunday by phone, the statement said. The comments appeared to indicate U.S. forces would allow Turkish forces to advance against Kurdish forces who have long been allied with the American side.

“Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in the statement. “United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial ‘Caliphate,’ will no longer be in the immediate area.”

Erdogan has said that Turkey was ready to start a military operation in northern Syria to claim areas from the Kurdish militant group YPG and may act “as soon as today or tomorrow.” Erdogan has vowed to create a buffer zone inside Syria by pushing back Kurdish militants and settling Syrian refugees in the country’s north.

To contact the reporter on this story: Josh Wingrove in Washington at jwingrove4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Brendan Scott, Derek Wallbank

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.