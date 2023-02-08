(Bloomberg) -- White House economists said a new measure shows that wage pressures are cooling rapidly in a key part of the economy that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sees as vital to the outlook for inflation.

Average hourly earnings for workers in core non-housing services — a category that includes everything from auto repairs and gym memberships to health care — eased to a 4.5% to 5% year-over-year pace in December, from peaks of around 7% to 8% in early 2022, the White House Council of Economic Advisers wrote in an online post Wednesday.

The CEA economists said they built the new gauge for wages in non-housing services because inflation in that category has “garnered considerable interest of late.”

Fed policy makers have zeroed in on non-housing services because prices in those industries are largely driven by wages, making them a good guide to underlying inflationary pressures. Powell has argued that easing pressure in the labor market is part of the answer to reining in inflation in those services.

The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter-point this month, and investors expect two more hikes of the same size in the coming months to bring rates to a peak range of 5% to 5.25%.

The CEA’s new measure is based on hourly wages in 175 different sectors, weighted according to their share of overall consumer demand. After backdating the index, the White House economists said that it tracks more closely with shifts in the inflation rate for non-housing services than other broader measures of pay like the Employment Cost Index or the Atlanta Fed’s Wage Growth Tracker.

The new index “improves economists’ ability to identify the drivers” of inflation in non-housing services, the authors wrote.

