(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s top science adviser bullied subordinates and created a hostile work environment for those on his team, a White House investigation has found, actions that run contrary to Biden’s promise of zero tolerance for such behavior.

Eric Lander, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, which is a Cabinet-level position, was found to have disrespected staff and has been ordered to “undertake a number of actions to correct the behavior,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement without outlining what those actions were.

Lander sent a letter to staff apologizing for his behavior and promising “check-ins” and to ensure “that every employee knows how to report conduct that concerns them.”

“I have spoken to colleagues within OSTP in a disrespectful or demeaning way. This is not only wrong, but also inconsistent with our Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy. It is never acceptable for me to speak that way,” he wrote in the letter.

The White House said it was committed to maintaining its policy against workplace harassment. The investigation was first reported by Politico.

