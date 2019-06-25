(Bloomberg) -- The White House search for candidates to fill two vacancies on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors is entering its final stages and aides will send a shortlist of candidates to President Donald Trump soon, according to a senior administration official.

Trump is expected to begin interviewing finalists after returning from his trip to Japan for the Group of 20 summit, the official said.

