(Bloomberg) -- The White House is asking Congress to approve $37.7 billion in additional aid for Ukraine during the post-election session, according to administration officials, as Republican lawmakers vow to more closely scrutinize US funding for the country.

The request coincided with an Associated Press report that Ukraine’s neighbor Poland, a NATO member, was hit by stray Russian rockets Tuesday, killing two people.

The assistance for Ukraine is part of a broader supplemental request that seeks funds for other priorities including $9.25 billion for research and medical supplies to fight the Covid-19 virus and $750 million to combat monkeypox and other infectious diseases. The White House will also seek disaster relief funding but is still working on those estimates, according to a senior administration official.

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro said Democrats intend to package the White House request with a full-year $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill and pass it before Dec. 16, which is when current funding for the government runs out. DeLauro said she plans to ensure Florida and Puerto Rico have all they need to recover from this year’s hurricanes.

Talks have slowed on the package as Republicans grapple with choosing their leaders for the next Congress and with control of the House still undecided, DeLauro added.

“We need the dust to settle a little bit,” she said.

The support of at least 10 Senate Republicans will be needed to pass the spending package this year.

The so-called lame duck legislative session is crucial for Democrats. It could be the party’s last chance to pass legislation without support from House Republicans who are on the cusp of winning control that chamber.

Congressional races are still being called after last week’s midterms, but Republicans only need one more seat to secure a House majority. Democrats retained control of the Senate.

Aid for Ukraine

The administration’s request for fiscal 2023 includes $21.7 billion to provide equipment for Ukraine and replenish Pentagon stocks, and $14.5 billion for direct budget support to Ukraine, wartime investments, and global food security and humanitarian assistance. The administration is seeking $626 million for nuclear security support to Ukraine and to modernize the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and an additional $900 million for health and support services for the Ukrainian humanitarian parole program.

About three-quarters of funds previously provided by Congress for Ukraine have been used or committed, according to the White House.

“We must continue to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereignty and stand resolute in the face of Russia’s brutal war,” said Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Young added that the “significant assistance” the US has provided so far “has been critical to Ukraine’s success on the battlefield -- and we cannot let that support run dry.”

Behind closed doors Tuesday, House Democrats discussed the urgent need to send more money to Ukraine amid doubts a Republican House would be willing to continue the funds next year.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is likely to become speaker if Republicans win a House majority, has warned his party would not provide a “blank check” for Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February.

Conservative Representatives -- including Kentucky’s Thomas Massie, Ohio’s Warren Davidson and Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene have said they will not support any more Ukraine aid, and McCarthy may bow to their wishes.

“I would argue to strike now before we have to deal with the mess that’s going to be the House of Representatives,” Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, an Democratic appropriator and member of the Foreign Relations Committee, told reporters Monday.

President Joe Biden in October said he was “worried” Republicans would block additional aid.

“I expect Ukraine funding will be the part of any year-end funding agreement,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries said Tuesday.

Emergency Covid Funds

The administration’s Covid funding request is down significantly from September, when the White House was pushing for a $22.4 billion emergency package. Senior administration officials attributed the new figures to changing conditions in the fight against Covid.

The current request includes $8.25 billion to prepare for a possible winter surge, aid the transition to commercialization of vaccines, research and treatment of long Covid, and development of next-generation shots and treatments. The request also includes $1 billion to fight the virus globally.

“While Covid-19 is no longer the disruptive force it was when the president took office; we face the emergence of new subvariants in the United States and around the world that have the potential to cause a surge of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths, particularly as we head into the winter months,” said Young.

The most recent stopgap spending bill -- enacted ahead of the Oct. 1 start to the fiscal year -- contained $12 billion in Ukraine aid.

The measure also included $2 billion in disaster relief, $2.5 billion for combating New Mexico wildfires and $1 billion in home heating assistance. Language in the bill allowed the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to access about $35 billion in disaster relief funds meant to speed aid to victims of Hurricane Ian.

