(Bloomberg) -- The White House has developed a new strategy to reduce the growing number of overdose deaths linked to xylazine, a potent animal sedative that’s increasingly being combined with opioids and other drugs.

President Joe Biden’s administration will work to curb the distribution of xylazine, which officials have said is fairly easy to obtain, among other steps, according to a plan released Tuesday. The White House is seeking to reduce xylazine-related fatalities by 15% in at least three of the four US census regions by 2025.

Overdose deaths involving xylazine have recently exploded, fueling an already deadly opioid crisis that last year claimed almost 80,000 lives, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of overdose deaths involving xylazine jumped more than 30-fold to 3,468 between 2018 and 2021, CDC data show. Almost all of those deaths also involved fentanyl.

“If we thought fentanyl was dangerous, fentanyl combined with xylazine is even deadlier,” Rahul Gupta, the director of the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy, said on a call with reporters.

Because xylazine isn’t an opioid, it doesn’t respond to medications like naloxone, which are used to help reverse the effects of a drug overdose. The animal sedative has also been associated with deep flesh wounds that can lead to necrosis — the rotting of human tissue. In some cases that results in amputation.

Xylazine isn’t approved for use in humans, but the drug remains legal and is easy to get, including on websites that don’t verify veterinary need for it, the Drug Enforcement Administration said an October 2022 report.

In April, the White House for the first time used so-called executive designation authority to declare xylazine combined with fentanyl an emerging threat to the US. As a result of the decision, its drug control office was required to draft and publicly issue a response plan within 90 days.

The plan outlines a whole-of-government effort, including an expansion of data collection, standardization of testing and evaluating potential overdose-reversal agents. Drugs like yohimbine and tolazoline are used to reverse xylazine’s effects in animals, but it’s unknown whether they’re safe or effective for people, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Test strips for xylazine first became commercially available in late March, sold by Ontario, Canada-based BTNX Inc. for $2 each in packs of 100. States have moved to expand testing, with New York announcing in May that it would distribute free test strips and Delaware piloting a program supplying combined fentanyl-xylazine test strips.

Officials have also been working to make xylazine harder to get. The administration said it’s looking into what regulatory options exist to further disrupt the illegal supply of the substance, while still maintaining a legitimate inventory for veterinary medicine and research purposes.

Drug dealers are likely purchasing cheap xylazine and mixing it with opioids to maximize profits, according to the DEA’s 2022 report. US wholesale prices for a kilogram of heroin or fentanyl run to the tens of thousands of dollars, while the same amount of xylazine can be purchased from Chinese suppliers for $20 or less, the agency said.

The drug control office must publish an implementation report on the plan’s objectives by February.

