(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will hold an economic workshop with the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of efforts to seek a Middle East peace agreement, the White House announced Sunday.

The “Peace to Prosperity” event will be held in Manama June 25-26 “to convene government, civil society, and business leaders to share ideas, discuss strategies, and galvanize support for potential economic investments and initiatives that could be made possible by a peace agreement,” the White House said in a statement.

The workshop will focus on an economic framework for the Palestinian people and region, including the potential for private-sector growth, the administration said.

