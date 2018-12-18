(Bloomberg) -- The White House signaled a possible way out of the standoff over border wall funding, days before a partial government shutdown, by suggesting the administration might seek other sources of funding.

“We have other ways we can get to that $5 billion,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday on Fox.

Sanders didn’t clarify what she meant, but the remarks offered the clearest signal yet that the White House may back down from President Donald Trump’s pledge to shut down the government if he didn’t get the $5 billion for a border wall that he seeks. The president said last week he would be “proud” to shut the government if it will force Democrats to give in to his demands.

Government funding expires Friday night for nine government departments and various independent agencies. Outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan and other congressional GOP leaders haven’t tried to pass a spending bill that meets Trump’s demand, nor have they proposed any alternative.

Ryan has supported Trump’s calls for $5 billion but also has said a shutdown "makes no sense."

