(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration said Texas is preventing federal agents from processing migrants from Mexico by blocking access to a municipal park in the border town of Eagle Pass.

As part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s escalating face-off with the White House over border policy, the Texas National Guard has seized control of a park used by migrants to enter the US. Federal border patrol officers dispatched to process arriving migrants have been denied access to the park, according to a filing with the US Supreme Court .

“Texas has the legal authority to control ingress and egress into any geographical location in the state of Texas and that authority is being asserted with regard to that park in Eagle Pass, Texas, to maintain operational control of it,” Abbott said during a media briefing on Friday.

A White House spokesman characterized the park seizure as an “extreme” political stunt intended to “demonize and dehumanize people.” The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the US Border Patrol, is asking the Supreme Court to force Texas to back down.

“Governor Abbott has repeatedly proven that he is not interested in solutions and only seeks to politicize the border,” spokesman Angelo Fernandez Hernandez wrote in an email. “The president has been clear that we need adequate resources and policy changes, and that our immigration system is broken.”

