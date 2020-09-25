(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government is still working out how it will pay for a $200 prescription discount card that President Donald Trump promised would be sent to Medicare beneficiaries within weeks, and how quickly they can be distributed.

Trump said on Thursday that 33 million Americans covered by the federal health-care program would receive a $200 card to help pay for their costly pharmaceuticals within a matter of weeks. On Friday, however, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services officials said the funding for the program was still being worked out, and that all of the discount cards would not be distributed before the November presidential election.

“All the cards will not be going out prior to the election, and it is not timed that way,” said Brian Harrison, chief of staff for HHS, during a call with reporters on Friday. “The cards will go out as soon as mechanically possible.”

Harrison added that “details around the offset for the $200 cards are still being worked out,” and the White House would say more about its plans in the near future.

On Thursday, Trump didn’t explain in his speech what program or authority would allow the government to provide the cards, which will cost it $6.6 billion.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the discount cards would be paid for by funds drawn from a demonstration program Medicare uses to test new payment systems and other projects. The cost is expected to be offset by future savings generated from new price cuts Trump has ordered for drugs bought by Medicare, according to a White House official.

The cards can be used for prescription drugs co-pays, the official said, but didn’t elaborate.

As the president announced the program in his speech, health-care companies and lobbyists were blindsided, according to people familiar with the matter. Spokespeople for the industry’s two largest trade organizations, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, said the groups weren’t given any additional information or details on the plan.

