(Bloomberg) -- Congress should pass legislation to stop Americans from getting surprise medical bills, the White House said Thursday, adding momentum to a bipartisan issue that has aroused the ire of patients around the country.

More than half of Americans say they’ve received a surprise bill after getting care, according to one survey. Sometimes called balance bills, they arrive when a doctor, lab-testing service or hospital, for example, charges more than a health insurer is willing to pay. For patients, it can mean adding unexpected financial hassle to an already distressing medical problem.

President Donald Trump is making a public push for the policy Thursday.

Among the principles the White House supports: Patients should not receive separate bills for out-of-network charges; disputes between insurers and providers should be resolved through negotiation; and the solution shouldn’t increase federal spending, Joe Grogan, director of the administration’s domestic policy council, said on a call with reporters before Trump spoke.

“The data would seem to indicate that there are a small number of facilities taking advantage of this situation, and taking advantage of patients, and not protecting the economic wellbeing of their patients,” Grogan said. He said 15% of hospitals have more than 80% of the emergency visits that result in surprise bills.

The Trump administration wants Congress to work out the details. Grogan didn’t specifically endorse any of the existing legislation that seeks to address the issue. A bipartisan group of senators, including Bill Cassidy, the Louisiana Republican, and Maggie Hassan, the New Hampshire Democrat, has been working on the issue.

Billing Disputes

Surprise bills are a function of how health insurers set up their networks of covered doctors, hospitals and other providers. When medical providers are in insurers’ networks, they generally can’t bill patients for more than a contractually agreed amount. But when clinicians are out of network, as can happen in emergency situations, patients can be left with staggering charges.

For procedures scheduled in advance, the White House also wants medical providers to give patients an estimate of costs ahead of time, and wants to bar out-of-network providers from charging patients without their consent.

More than half of Americans have received an unexpected medical bill, according to a survey last year by the research group NORC at the University of Chicago. One-fifth of emergency-room admissions triggered a surprise bill, according to a 2017 analysis from economists at the Federal Trade Commission.

Action on surprise medical bills has been mentioned as one of the rare places where Democrats and Republicans can find common ground in Washington. Much of the health-care industry agrees in principle that patients shouldn’t have to deal with the disputes between health insurers and medical providers that lead to the bills. But how the details are worked out has huge stakes for the companies involved.

About half the states have some law to limit consumers’ exposure to balance-billing, and nine of those are considered comprehensive protections, according to a Commonwealth Fund report.

