(Bloomberg) -- The White House is adding protocols to help contain the spread of the coronavirus after a number of aides and staff tested positive. President Donald Trump intends to participate in the debate scheduled for next week if he’s healthy enough.

Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday evening after spending three days there receiving treatment for Covid-19. He has since been working from the White House, with staff having counseled him to slow down and avoid the Oval Office. A widening group of aides and officials linked to the president has tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days.

Additional measures are being taken to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus after a number of White House aides tested positive, according to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

“Additional protocols” have been introduced, “cordoning off” different working groups at the White House, Meadows said on Fox News Wednesday. “A number of precautions are in place.”

Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to the president, said Tuesday night that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to ranks that already included, among others, a valet to the president, a military aide and the White House press secretary and additional communications officials.

Meadows told reporters that Trump wants to make sure that the drugs he got at Walter Reed become available to all Americans. While the president has been working from his residence, he “wanted to go” to the Oval Office on Tuesday, Meadows said. “If he decides to go to the Oval we’ve got safety protocols there.” -- Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou

Trump intends to participate in next Thursday’s presidential debate with Joe Biden if he’s healthy enough, a campaign adviser said.

“If President Trump is cleared and he is healthy and he’s ready to go, then of course we are pushing forward” for the Oct. 15 debate, said Jason Miller, a Trump campaign aide, on Fox Business. He also said that he spoke with Trump Tuesday night and that he is feeling “much better.”

Miller dismissed as “nonsense” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reported speculation Tuesday that Trump’s thinking on ending talks on a fiscal stimulus might have been affected by steroids he’s taken to treat his coronavirus infection. -- Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou

