(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration will send more than 25 million masks to disadvantaged communities that have borne the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

The administration will ship the masks to 1,300 community health centers and thousands of food banks and soup kitchens, with the goal of getting them to more vulnerable populations. The move was announced Wednesday.

“While masks are widely available in many different shapes and sizes, many low-income Americans still lack affordable access to this basic protection,” Jeff Zients, the White House’s Covid-19 response coordinator, said at a briefing Wednesday.

The masks will be shipped in packages of two and are free and washable, the administration said. They estimated 12 million to 15 million Americans will receive them.

Biden’s White House has opted for the targeted approach, after previously considered sending masks to all Americans.

