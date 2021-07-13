(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will warn American companies this week of the increasing risks of operating in Hong Kong, two people familiar with the matter said, as Washington seeks to ramp up pressure over Beijing’s crackdown on the financial center.

The risks include the Chinese government’s ability to gain access to data that foreign companies store in Hong Kong, the people confirmed. The action was first reported by the Financial Times.

A new law that allows Beijing to retaliate against anyone complying with anti-China sanctions is also among the U.S. concerns, one of the people said. The White House declined to comment on the matter.

