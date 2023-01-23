(Bloomberg) -- The White House said Monday it would review requests a Republican-run House panel made for information related to President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, but suggested it will not give the committee all that it wants.

“We are reviewing your recent letters with the goal of seeking to accommodate legitimate oversight interests within the Committee’s jurisdiction while also respecting the separation of powers and the constitutional and statutory obligations of the Executive Branch generally and the White House in particular,” White House Counsel Stuart Delery wrote in a letter dated Monday and sent to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer.

Delery said the White House has “fully cooperated” with the federal investigation of the matter but it “does not have possession of the documents that the National Archives and DOJ have taken possession of as part of this process.” He also said the White House may limit what it shares with the Oversight committee.

“As I’m sure you are aware, these considerations include the critical need to protect the integrity and independence of law enforcement investigations,” Delery wrote.

Comer has requested the White House turn over documents and communications by Biden’s aides related to materials found at his home and private office. That includes the documents that were recovered as well as visitor logs from Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home dating back to his inauguration day two years ago.

