(Bloomberg) -- The White House is discussing President Joe Biden making a visit to unspecified destinations in Europe while Russia’s war on Ukraine is ongoing, according to people familiar with the matter.

Biden and his administration have sought to reassure NATO allies on the alliance’s eastern front that they have U.S. backing as Russian President Vladimir Putin presses his invasion of Ukraine. A presidential visit would reinforce that message, though timing of the possible trip wasn’t immediately clear.

Russia over the weekend attacked a military base in western Ukraine, near the country’s shared border with NATO member Poland, further raising tensions with the alliance.

NBC News earlier reported the travel was under consideration.

On Monday, Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiech in Rome in part to discuss the Ukraine war. The Biden administration has sought to persuade Beijing to use its influence in Moscow to help end the invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, after a fourth day of negotiations between his team and Kremlin representatives.

(Updates with additional background on the war beginning in fifth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.