Mar 29, 2022
White House Won’t Bar Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Jan. 6 Testimony
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The White House will not block former President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, from testifying to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
“The constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield from Congress or the public information about an attack on the Constitution itself,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told reporters Tuesday.
Read more: Jan. 6 Panel Investigating Gaps in Trump Call Records
Kushner is expected to appear voluntarily before the committee this week, ABC News reported. Ivanka Trump is in talks with the panel over delivering testimony.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:40
RBC warns on 'worst-ever affordability' ahead for homeowners
-
2:53
Hackers steal US$600M from blockchain tied to Axie Infinity game
-
1:47
Freeland to table budget April 7; deficits, rates, and housing issues
-
5:50
Eugene Melnyk's last interview with BNN Bloomberg in 2017
-
2:39
Facebook owner Meta to hire 2,500 in Canadian roles, create Toronto engineering hub
-
6:40
Canadian ESG debt gets a boost with targets to stop greenwashing