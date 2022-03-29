(Bloomberg) -- The White House will not block former President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, from testifying to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“The constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield from Congress or the public information about an attack on the Constitution itself,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told reporters Tuesday.

Kushner is expected to appear voluntarily before the committee this week, ABC News reported. Ivanka Trump is in talks with the panel over delivering testimony.

