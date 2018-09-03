(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Solidarity labor union plans to escalate a strike at energy and chemicals company Sasol Ltd. from Sept. 6 over the exclusion of white staff from an employee-shareholding plan, deputy General-Secretary Deon Reyneke said.

Members of the union began protests including a so-called go-slow at the company on Monday, Reyneke said in a phone interview. The full strike later this week will take place at Sasol’s Secunda plant, with workers planning to present a memorandum at its Sasolburg facility, according of the union.

Solidarity, which represents mainly white workers, is challenging Sasol’s introduction of benefits that the union said would exclude workers based on race. South African businesses have been taking steps aimed at redressing economic inequalities stemming from white-minority rule under apartheid, which ended in 1994.

“Sasol has received notification from the trade union Solidarity of its intent to strike today,” the company said in an emailed response to questions. “We have activated contingency measures to minimize potential disruption to our operations.”

Sasol fell as much as 1.4 percent in Johannesburg trading Monday, and was 0.4 percent lower as of 2:23 p.m. The South African benchmark index was 0.3 percent higher.

Sasol has struggled to improve its empowerment structure. The new plan, known as Khanyisa, will discriminate against white workers by not including them, according to Solidarity.

